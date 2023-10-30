Michigan Sugar Company’s current beet harvest, future investments

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The cold weather is here to stay as the fall season is in full swing, and that also means it’s time for the sugar beet harvest.

“Harvest is about half-done. We’re about 50 percent complete,” said Rob Clark, director of communications and community relations at Michigan Sugar Company.

Clark said this season’s sugar beet harvest is off to a sweet start.

“It’s going really well so far. We started harvest on Sept. 5 in what we call our early dig period, and in that period, we’re only bringing in enough beets to put through the factory every day or two. On Oct. 18, we started what we call permanent pile harvest, and this is when all the crop is coming out of the field, we’re building the piles at our factories and piling grounds and getting it ready to be stored for the season,” he explained.

Clark said the recent weather we’ve had is cooperating, paving the way for Michigan Sugar Company’s 850 grower-owners to deliver almost 5 million tons of sugar beets.

“We were praying for a good September, October. Got pretty good answers to our prayers there. The beets need to go into storage at a certain temperature, so we like cool nights, a little warm up during the day, but not too warm. So, the temperatures this week are looking pretty good, favorable for a good harvest,” Clark said.

He said when the harvest is complete next spring, the yield should be about 1.2 billion pounds of sugar.

Michigan Sugar Company is also making historic investments for its future.

“It’s an extremely exciting time. It’s a really historic project for Michigan Sugar,” said Nick Klein, vice president of operations at Michigan Sugar Company.

Klein was speaking about the new molasses desugarization facility being built in Bay County’s Monitor Township.

He said the $109 million project is a story about sustainability: the ability to create more sugar without planting more seeds, using more land, or burning more fuel.

“Currently, our process only allows us to process about half of the molasses that Michigan Sugar generates, and by doubling the capacity of our plant, we can take the molasses generated from all four of our processing facilities, run it through this plant, extract the sugar, and get 80 million more pounds of sugar without planting another beet in the ground,” Klein explained.

Clark said 80 million extra pounds of sugar is sweet for the bottom line.

“We expect that we will be able to add to our grower-owners’ beet payment about $18 million annually in perpetuity,” Clark said.

Klein said the state-of-the-art facility will work in conjunction with the existing plant, which is also getting upgrades. The sugar industry equipment for the new facility is German-engineered. It was built overseas and delivered by ship to Bay County.

Klein said the civil and structural construction is complete. Now, contractors are working to install power distribution systems, wiring, piping, and insulation.

“There’s going to be a lot of excitement around here. We announced this project in August of 2021, and now, two and a half years later, when we turn this system online, there’s just going to be an immense amount of excitement for our growers, our owners, and our employees,” Klein said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by next July.

