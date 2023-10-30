Monday, Oct. 30, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday, mid-Michigan! It is the beginning of a new week, so make the most of it. Here are five stories to know before you get your day started.

1. UAW leaders have approved a new contract agreement with Ford. It next, needs union approval. A tentative agreement with Stellantis was also announced over the weekend. More GM employees are striking as GM is the lone holdout after tentative pacts were made with Stellantis and Ford.

2. The report of the independent investigation into the deadly Oxford High School shooting in 2021 will be released today, Oct. 30. The report will be provided to the Board and the District for the first time when it is released to the community. Then, on Nov. 2, The investigative team will take questions about the findings at 1 p.m., 3:30 P.m. And 6:30 p.m. The shooter, who was a student at the high school, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. A judge ruled last month that the teen could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

3. Saginaw crews will be doing road repairs, within the right-of-way on Veterans Memorial Parkway, between Wadsworth Road and N. Washington Avenue/M-13, requiring a northbound road closure on Monday, Oct. 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 3rd at 4:00 p.m. During this time, the two northbound lanes will be closed to through traffic. Please follow the detour setup or seek an alternate route if possible.

4. Today, a big day at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. The hospital’s Harrison campus unveiling its new Ronald McDonald family room. It’s near the pediatric unit and is being called a place where families of young patients can recharge. The hospital will unveil the room at 4 p.m. Stay with TV5 for coverage.

5. Tonight, The Detroit Lions will host their first home primetime game in five years, with their Monday Night Football match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bad news for the Lions, wide-receiver Amon-Ra Saint Brown was added to Detroit’s injury report. He is listed as questionable with an illness. Amon-Ra is the Lions leading receiver with 51 catches for 557 yards through seven games. Two confirmed players are out for tonight’s game, guard Jonah Jackson and running back David Montgomery.

#LVvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health. Posted by Detroit Lions on Saturday, October 28, 2023

