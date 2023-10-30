New Ronald McDonald family room opens at Covenant

It was a big day at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on Monday as the hospital's Harrison Campus unveiled its new Ronald McDonald family room.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The room is located near the pediatric unit and is being called a place where families of young patients can recharge.

“Ronald McDonald family rooms are programs inside of hospitals that make sure the families of hospitalized children have support and care they need to support their hospitalized child and it keeps them within just a couple of steps within their child’s bedside so they don’t have to leave the hospital to get that support,” said Carolyn Hurst, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of mid-Michigan.

The new addition provides three private rooms with beds, two wellness rooms with privacy for family members, two bathrooms with showers, a pantry, and a kitchenette.

