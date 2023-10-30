Part of M-52 to close for culvert replacement

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – M-52 south of Ring Road in Saginaw County will be closed for culvert replacement starting Oct. 31.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), M-52 will be closed south of Ring Road while crews work to replace a concrete culvert.

Work will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and is estimated to be finished at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, MDOT said.

MDOT said traffic will be detoured via Fergus Road and Sharon Road, adding the work is weather-dependent.

