Rain eventually ends tonight, first snow flakes of the season for some tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers will continue across Mid-Michigan for the next few hours before eventually trailing off by the start of Monday morning. Only light accumulations are expected. We will retain cloud cover for most of the overnight and early morning hours which will act to keep us a bit warmer, but northwesterly winds ushering in cooler air will still allow us to cool into the middle and upper 30s. Near or below freezing temperatures are possible for Roscommon, Clare, & Ogemaw counties -- this means some areas may see slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Tomorrow will start out with temperatures in the 30s. Those 30s are likely to remain in place through roughly noon, before most of the area will make a run through the lower and middle 40s for highs making for a pretty cool day. We look to really cool down Monday night as cold air continues to user into the area and we have a decent chance for clear skies which would help us cool down. Lows around and below freezing are possible, especially if clouds can sufficiently clear out.

During the morning through shortly after noon tomorrow, while temperatures are still in the 30s, we will see some lake effect activity developing off Lake Michigan and moving into our northern and western areas, perhaps promoting a chance for rain and snow mixed showers -- likely bringing the chance for the first flakes of the season for places like Alma, Mount Pleasant, Clare, Harrison, Houghton Lake, Gladwin, West Branch, Alger, etc, possibly even including the Bay Region. Some isolated graupel will be possible tomorrow as well.

The afternoon should feature off and on chance for sunshine before clouds clear out a bit more tomorrow night.

