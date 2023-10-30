Two I-75 ramps to close for culvert repairs

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two ramps on I-75 in Genesee County will be closed for culvert repairs this week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound I-75 ramp to Corunna Road and the northbound I-75 ramp to Miller Road will be closed for culvert repairs.

MDOT said the ramp to Corunna Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The ramp to Miller Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Thursday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 3.

MDOT said the right lane will be closed in each direction of I-75 near the ramps.

According to MDOT, the work on the culverts will improve drainage in the area and ensure the stability of the freeway.

