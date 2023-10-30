Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two men were injured following a crash involving a sugar beet truck in Tuscola County on Friday.

On Friday, Oct. 27 about 10:48 a.m., a crash occurred on M-81 and Colwood Road in Almer Township between a commercial pickup truck and a beet hauler, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup was driving west on M-81 and was starting to turn north onto Colwood Road and the beet hauler, which was driving behind the pickup, was not able to stop in time to avoid a collision.

The driver of the beet truck, a 58-year-old Harbor Beach man, tried to avoid the crash by going around the pickup, the sheriff’s office said. However, the pickup was already in the middle of turning. The pickup struck the beet truck in the side, causing it to roll on its side and spill beets onto the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the beet truck, a 28-year-old Vassar man, and the passenger of the pickup truck, a 50-year-old man from the Caro area, were both injured and taken to a local hospital.

