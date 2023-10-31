Ascension, SVSU partner to create fellowship program

Thousands of hospital workers can now advance their careers with a new opportunity.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
An agreement between Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Ascension St. Mary’s -- as well as Ascension Standish and St. Joseph -- will create a fellowship program that will provide higher education opportunities for more than 2,100 Ascension employees.

The program offers reduced tuition for full and part-time employees at the hospital

“To be able to partner with a local university like this to keep our people here and to be able to have them engage and grow themselves, I think it’s vitally important,” said Stephanie Duggan, the president and CEO of Ascension Northern Michigan.

