Biden to announce action on retirement investment ‘junk fees’

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Tuesday on what he called “junk fees” in retirement investment advice.

The proposal is part of the administration’s work to eliminate junk fees in all sectors and promote competition, a key pillar of “Bidenomics,” the White House said.

Biden is calling attention to the practice of financial advisers recommending investments based on their own commissions from firms, rather than the best interest of the client. The White House stated in its fact sheet that, over time, people saving for retirement can earn as much as 20% more when advisers are required to make recommendations in clients’ best interests.

Proposed action includes closing a loophole that allows commodities and annuities to be outside the Security and Exchange Commission’s best interest regulations.

It would also include changes aiming to protect investors in employer-sponsored 401(k)s and other retirement plans.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

Latest News

Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel
Tree trimmer killed in Saginaw while trimming tree
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water crisis, prosecution says
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set