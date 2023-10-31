Burton police chief, officers file lawsuit against city, department

The city of Burton, the police chief, and members of the police department are the subject of a federal lawsuit.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The controversy surrounding the Burton Police Department is expanding with a federal lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Burton Police Chief Brian Ross and two women officers, accuses the city and department of creating a toxic work environment that involved discrimination of sex and race.

The lawsuit accuses the mayor, several officers, and Councilwoman Tina Conley of knowingly spreading rumors of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the chief and a woman officer, describing a culture of discrimination against women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, plus court costs.

