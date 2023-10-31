Case against man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith moves to circuit court

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The case against Rashad Trice—the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith from Lansing—will be heading to circuit court.

Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Maleek Trice(WILX)

“Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses.”

Trice has been charged with the following:

  • One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
  • One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;
  • One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;
  • Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;
  • Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;
  • One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;
  • One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;
  • One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;
  • One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;
  • One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;
  • One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;
  • Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;
  • One Count Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and
  • One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Trice is alleged to have sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend, kidnapped her daughter, Wynter, and stole her mother’s car in July. Trice allegedly strangled the toddler. Wynter’s body was found two days later in a Detroit alley.

The court waived Trice’s right to a preliminary examination, moving the case to circuit court.

Trice is presently held at the Newaygo County jail and will next appear before the 30th Circuit Court at a date not yet determined.

Previous Coverage
Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Wynter Cole Smith
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Wynter Cole Smith
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges
Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
Rashad Trice
Feds not seeking death penalty against man accused of killing Wynter Cole Smith
Rashad Maleek Trice
Defense attorney breaks down the death penalty in Michigan
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

Latest News

Happy Tuesday and happy Halloween, friends! While you dream of trick-or-treating with the...
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Oct. 31
As a partner with the Safe Route to School Program, St. Charles Community School's entire...
"Safe Route to School": St. Charles student body walks to school
The Food Access Survey will be used by Saginaw City Council as they plan, make decisions, and...
City of Saginaw wants you to fill out food access survey