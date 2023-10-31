Case against man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith moves to circuit court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The case against Rashad Trice—the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith from Lansing—will be heading to circuit court.

Rashad Maleek Trice (WILX)

“Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses.”

Trice has been charged with the following:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Trice is alleged to have sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend, kidnapped her daughter, Wynter, and stole her mother’s car in July. Trice allegedly strangled the toddler. Wynter’s body was found two days later in a Detroit alley.

The court waived Trice’s right to a preliminary examination, moving the case to circuit court.

Trice is presently held at the Newaygo County jail and will next appear before the 30th Circuit Court at a date not yet determined.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.