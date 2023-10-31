A cold Halloween is ahead, bundle up!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cold weather continues to reside over Mid-Michigan today before we begin a slight warm-up at the end of this week. In the meantime, trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up for this evening! Overall, it’s time to get the heavy jacket back out as it will be feeling more like early-winter at all times today, so it’ll feel brisk even if you’re just running some daytime errands today.

Snow showers are also in the forecast for today, though not everyone in Mid-Michigan will see flakes fly with it being more scattered in nature. However, if you do see some snow showers today you could consider it Mother Nature’s “trick” (or “treat” if you like snow!) for Halloween. While snow showers have happened on Halloween before, it’s still very uncommon to have that snow actually stick as ground temperatures at this time of year are still too warm. It is possible though that if a snow shower can really get going this evening or tonight (particularly in the Thumb), there could be a brief coating on the grass, lawn furniture, or cars parked outside.

Today - Happy Halloween! 🎃

The morning bus stops are actually some of the coldest we’ve had this season so far. Fortunately, the wind is very light so wind chills are minimal. However, it’s a below-freezing start so it does feel cold regardless. Skies were able to clear for a period overnight but clouds are moving back in from the west this morning. We’ll head towards a mostly cloudy sky today with snow showers mostly not getting going until the afternoon and evening. If there are any flurries in the morning, it will be very light. While not everyone will see snow today, for anyone who does that isn’t located in our northern or western counties, this will be your first flakes of the year! Snow showers will move from north to south as the evening progresses. Below is a look at what the radar may show around trick-or-treating time this evening. For a comprehensive list of trick-or-treating times across Mid-Michigan today, click here!

Snow showers today will be isolated to scattered in the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Highs today only reach up to 40 degrees. This is 13 degrees below normal for Halloween, and if it verifies will be in the top-5 coldest Halloweens on record for Saginaw. Air temperatures will fall into the middle 30s as trick-or-treating progresses, wind chills during that time will also start to fall into the upper 20s. Today’s wind will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph, then begin making a shift to the northwest right in the middle of the evening. Extra layers will be needed for our trick-or-treaters!

This evening will have sub-freezing wind chills! (WNEM)

Tonight

Lake-effect snow showers will start to develop for the Thumb as the wind turns more northwesterly into the overnight. Anyone who lives near M-25 in the Thumb will have the best chance at seeing these snow showers.

Tuesday night we'll have lake-effect picking up in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 26 degrees with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph, so wind chills will be present but shouldn’t depart too far from the air temperature.

Tuesday night will fall well below-freezing again. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Those lake-effect snow showers in the Thumb will still be around in the morning, but by noon will have weakened and turned out into Lake Huron. The rest of Mid-Michigan will actually see clouds breaking up just slightly allowing for a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday morning will maintain a few snow showers in the Eastern Thumb. (WNEM)

Despite a few peeks of sun, high temperatures will remain cold at 41 degrees and a northwest wind shifting to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. For a look at the slightly warming temperatures towards the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Wednesday will have highs around 41 degrees. (WNEM)

