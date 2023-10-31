Cool, snow showers for Halloween switch to a quiet forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is a spooky night with ghosts and goblins going door to door and snowflakes falling from the sky. Halloween in Michigan can have a variety of weather, and this year was chilly and damp. Rain and snow showers have increased coverage this evening and will remain through midnight. Once we get through the Halloween forecast, conditions become quiet for the rest of the week.

This Evening - Maybe not an ideal forecast for those participating in trick-or-treating. Rain and snow showers will be scattered for holiday evening plans. Not everyone will see a snowflake, but they will be around mid-Michigan. Stay updated on radar through the night. Even with the rain and snow showers, roadways will not be impacted. Wind chills this evening will feel like the 30s to start and slip into the 20s before community trick-or-treat times end.

Hour-By-Hour shows lake effect snow showers overnight in the thumb. (WNEM)

Overnight - Rain and snow showers will not last all night, and some won’t head into the new month. As the wind shifts, the thumb region will have the chance for lake effect snow showers. In some intense bands, some of the snow could stick in the grass. Impacts to roads are not expected. The lake effect will mainly last overnight and into the morning. Wet weather wraps up overnight and the skies become partly cloudy. That will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. While you are sleeping, winds will swift to become northwesterly around 5-10 mph and gusting towards 20mph.

Hour-By-Hour shows lake effect snow showers overnight in the thumb and finish up Wednesday morning. Then the day turns dry. (WNEM)

Wednesday - With skies clearing overnight, sunny conditions will be around in the morning. It will be a chilly start to the bus stop with wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures don’t warm up much tomorrow with highs expected in the low 40s, which is where we have been the last few days. Normal highs this time of year are around 53 degrees. Skies will start partly cloudy through the day, so have your sunglasses within arms reach. As the wind shifts out of the west, a few more clouds will move in. Dry weather will take over in the forecast.

Wednesday will be below average in the low 40s. (WNEM)

Rest of the Week - Dry weather will fill in for the rest of the work and school week. Wednesday and Thursday will have times of clouds and sunshine, but Friday has the higher chance for cloud cover. During this time temperatures remain below average, but become a touch mild towards Friday. 50s will be around a few days until the weather pattern becomes active with rain chances towards the weekend. Check out the full 7 Day Forecast online and on the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday, but more clouds return as the rest of the week moves on. (WNEM)

