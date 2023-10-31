DNR reports first CWD-positive deer in Ogemaw Co.

OGEMAW Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported a deer in Ogemaw County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The 4-year-old doe was reported to be in poor condition, the DNR said, adding it was skinny, drooling, and did not show a fear of people.

The deer, which was found in Klacking Township, is the first CWD-positive deer from Ogemaw County.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects white-tailed deer, elk, and moose. The disease has also been detected in the following counties: Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Midland, and Montcalm.

“When we find chronic wasting disease in a brand-new location, where previous intensive surveillance has not yet been done, it becomes extremely important for wildlife disease managers to understand where additional cases might be within that county,” said Chad Stewart, deer and elk specialist for the DNR. “In light of this new detection, we are offering additional opportunities for those interested in getting their deer tested for CWD in Ogemaw County.”

The DNR is offering a drop box for CWD testing at the Rifle River Recreation Area headquarters, located at 2550 Rose City Road in Lupton. That starts on Friday, Nov. 3.

The check station at the DNR field office, located at 410 Fairview Road in West Branch, will be open from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Self-service test kits are not available in Ogemaw County due to concerns about bovine tuberculosis disease transmission in the county, the DNR said.

“The DNR sets surveillance goals – basically, a number of deer tested in a particular area – to understand the scale of infection in the local deer herd,” Stewart said. “The closer we come to meeting these goals, the more data we have to identify where and to what extent chronic wasting disease exists in Michigan. Strong hunter participation in testing is critical to that learning, especially in areas where we haven’t yet met surveillance goals.”

