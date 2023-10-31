DNR reports first CWD-positive deer in Ogemaw Co.

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMAW Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported a deer in Ogemaw County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The 4-year-old doe was reported to be in poor condition, the DNR said, adding it was skinny, drooling, and did not show a fear of people.

The deer, which was found in Klacking Township, is the first CWD-positive deer from Ogemaw County.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects white-tailed deer, elk, and moose. The disease has also been detected in the following counties: Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Midland, and Montcalm.

“When we find chronic wasting disease in a brand-new location, where previous intensive surveillance has not yet been done, it becomes extremely important for wildlife disease managers to understand where additional cases might be within that county,” said Chad Stewart, deer and elk specialist for the DNR. “In light of this new detection, we are offering additional opportunities for those interested in getting their deer tested for CWD in Ogemaw County.”

The DNR is offering a drop box for CWD testing at the Rifle River Recreation Area headquarters, located at 2550 Rose City Road in Lupton. That starts on Friday, Nov. 3.

The check station at the DNR field office, located at 410 Fairview Road in West Branch, will be open from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Self-service test kits are not available in Ogemaw County due to concerns about bovine tuberculosis disease transmission in the county, the DNR said.

“The DNR sets surveillance goals – basically, a number of deer tested in a particular area – to understand the scale of infection in the local deer herd,” Stewart said. “The closer we come to meeting these goals, the more data we have to identify where and to what extent chronic wasting disease exists in Michigan. Strong hunter participation in testing is critical to that learning, especially in areas where we haven’t yet met surveillance goals.”

Read next:
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Case against man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith moves to circuit court
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 31
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Case against man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith moves to circuit court
Happy Tuesday and happy Halloween, friends! While you dream of trick-or-treating with the...
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023: 5 things you need to know