Halloween patrols help to lower potential for arsons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Neighborhood Watch is out on patrol for their annual Halloween safety patrol.

“Just being the fact that we’re on the street and they can see we’re on the street and they can’t get into mischief because we’ll see them,” Charlene Farrar of arson watch said.

An army of volunteers are driving around the county looking for suspicious activity, like arson, and each year the group gets bigger.

“I remember back when there wasn’t many of us, and there was still fires, and then we got so that there was more people and more people becoming involved, and the fire slowed down. And so we haven’t been getting a whole lot of fires, which is wonderful,” said Farrar.

Overnight, about three different fires were reported and found by the group. One on Western Road, reported shortly after 11 p.m. No one was inside the home. The group reported a fire at a vacant home on Comstock in the City of Flint after that and another one at Minnesota and Indiana Avenue.

A little more than 30 people will be patrolling Genesee County and they’re armed with a new component. Doubling the number of eyes on patrol with a virtual group Genesee County Neighborhood Watch president Matthew Smith calls “The Hive.”

“The Hive is essentially a group of people that scoured the social media, they look for data, they look for 911 calls, active events, and that saves our field volunteers extra time,” said Smith.

On Halloween, the group will not only look out for potential arsons but they will also be patrolling to make sure kids are safe while they are out trick-or-treating.

