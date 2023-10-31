Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its Thanksgiving Classic.(Detroit Lions)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving game tapped artist Jack Harlow to perform at the game’s special halftime.

It is the Lions’ 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on Nov. 23 against the Green Bay Packers.

Country music duo, The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem.

Harlow, dubbed as “the hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, has two number one singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications and over 10-billion career streams.

The Louisville, Kentucky native is known for hit songs such as “First Class,” “WHATS POPPIN” and “Nail Tech.” He has collaborated with major Detroit artists, like Eminem and Big Sean.

The husband-and-wife duo, The War and Treaty, was founded in Albion, Michigan and is emerging as an electric new act in American music. The pair has been recognized by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and Americana Music Association, recently earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised at 12:30 PM ET.

