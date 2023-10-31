Jelly Roll to perform in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Country music singer Jelly Roll is coming to Midland.

The singer will perform at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival on July 27, the festival announced.

Passes go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information, visit the Tailgate N’ Tallboys website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.