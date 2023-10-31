Jelly Roll to perform in Midland

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Country music singer Jelly Roll is coming to Midland.

The singer will perform at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival on July 27, the festival announced.

Passes go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information, visit the Tailgate N’ Tallboys website.

