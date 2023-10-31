Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.
The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.
It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.
Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.
There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.
In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.
It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.
