Michigan Supreme Court closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water crisis, prosecution says

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Attorney General’s office said the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear appeals of a lower court order dismissing the misdemeanor charges brought against former governor Rick Snyder.

The Michigan Supreme Court said, “We are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court,” which is the same reasoning the court provides in each denial without justifying its decision, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office said at this time, there is no other option but to consider the Flint water prosecutions closed, adding the Flint Water Prosecution Team will be releasing a full report to the public in 2024.

“Today, our Supreme Court has put the final nail in the coffin of the Flint Water Prosecutions,” the Flint Water Prosecution Team said. “The Court decided that a process which has stood in place for over a century, one whose legitimacy the Court upheld repeatedly, was simply not ‘good enough’ to hold those responsible for the Flint Water Crisis accountable for their actions. Our disappointment in the Michigan Supreme Court is exceeded only by our sorrow for the people of Flint.”

According to the AG’s office, the Flint Water Prosecutions Team conducted an investigation that led to the authorization of a one-man grand jury. The evidence of the investigation was presented to a one-man jury, and a judge found probable cause that crimes were committed by government officials, issuing 11 indictments and 41 charges against nine defendants.

The AG’s office said the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, Oct. 30 was not based on the facts of the case and does not imply innocence of any charged individual, adding the court did not review the evidence of the case. The AG’s office emphasized the grand juror, who reviewed the evidence of the case, found probable cause to charge of the nine defendants.

“The residents of Flint deserved their day in court,” the Flint Water Prosecution Team said. “If a jury decided that the defendants were not guilty of the charged offenses, so be it. To deny the opportunity to present the evidence and to let the victims tell their story is truly heartbreaking.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is disheartened and frustrated for the people of Flint because justice has been denied to them again.

“The evidence in this case has never been heard. This prevailed on a legal technicality, whereby people of color historically have not had the same opportunities. The one-man grand jury has been upheld against plaintiffs from under-resourced backgrounds, while Snyder has been allowed to evade justice based on a technicality thanks to a well-resourced, taxpayer-funded legal defense. The standard of justice has not been balanced,” he said.

