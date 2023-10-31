MSU’s College of Human Medicine expanding to downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine is getting ready for an expansion in downtown Flint.

“This is really a continuation of our larger mission in Flint,” said Wayne McCullough, interim director of the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.

Flint’s health and wellness district will be getting a new addition as Michigan State University is set to expand its College of Human Medicine.

“We are intending to add about 40,000 square feet of new space on the south side of the Flint Journal building,” McCullough said.

The new building will have spaces for research, classrooms, and administration uses. Standing three stories tall, the expansion is set to bring 129 new jobs to downtown Flint by 2028.

“The program’s research and activities, that will have hopefully a profound impact on the families and children of Flint,” McCullough said.

Research at the new building will focus on the water crisis in Flint, suicide prevention, and domestic violence.

“We enjoy a great relationship with the Flint community,” McCullough said. “We look forward to the continuation of those partnerships and bringing great things to the citizens.”

Project coordinators believe in the coming years, the new building will be able to bring in a total of 43 faculty members as well as additional research and intervention staff.

