Mural pays respect to original ‘Flintstones’

A new mural was unveiled in Flint on Tuesday afternoon.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A new mural was unveiled in Flint on Tuesday afternoon.

The mural on the inside of St. Mark Baptist Church of Flint was created to pay respect to the original Flintstones while looking forward to future generations.

Mateen Cleaves, Charlie Bell, and Morris Peterson played a major role in winning the 2000 College Men’s National Championship for Michigan State University.

Kevin Thompson, the pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church, said Peterson grew up in the church.

The mural reveal was part of the ribbon cutting for the church’s renovated gym.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Thompson said. “In 2014, we had a flood, and of course you know, we all experienced after the flood a water crisis. And that water crisis, we had to store water here in our gymnasium, and so it’s been a long time.”

There are many programs available for all ages. Click here to check them out.

