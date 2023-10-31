Mural pays respect to original ‘Flintstones’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A new mural was unveiled in Flint on Tuesday afternoon.

The mural on the inside of St. Mark Baptist Church of Flint was created to pay respect to the original Flintstones while looking forward to future generations.

Mateen Cleaves, Charlie Bell, and Morris Peterson played a major role in winning the 2000 College Men’s National Championship for Michigan State University.

Kevin Thompson, the pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church, said Peterson grew up in the church.

The mural reveal was part of the ribbon cutting for the church’s renovated gym.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Thompson said. “In 2014, we had a flood, and of course you know, we all experienced after the flood a water crisis. And that water crisis, we had to store water here in our gymnasium, and so it’s been a long time.”

There are many programs available for all ages. Click here to check them out.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.