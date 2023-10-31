Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan

Latest News

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
FILE - Donald Trump addresses the Republican Leadership Conference, May 30, 2014, in New...
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial
Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine is getting ready for an expansion in...
MSU’s College of Human Medicine expanding to downtown Flint
CWD
DNR reports first CWD-positive deer in Ogemaw Co.
Ascension and SVSU partner to create fellowship program
Ascension, SVSU partner to create fellowship program