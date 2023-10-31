Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

