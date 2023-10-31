REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The report of an independent investigation into the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting was released Monday, Oct. 30.

The report, in the works for more than a year, reads that “had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and district threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable.”

An initial glance of the more than 550-page report revealed dozens of interviews, some with faculty, law enforcement, survivors’ families and more. One of the findings indicates the district should have conducted a threat assessment on Nov. 30, the day of the shooting. It also reported Oxford High School should have enacted the district’s suicide intervention process.

The report also showed some emails between faculty, drawings and grades by student gunman, Ethan Crumbley, and a detailed review of safety protocols and processes. Some of the report’s assessments of Crumbley dates back to his freshman year.

The website, OxfordResponse.com said the purpose of the report is to learn what led up to the tragedy, what happened immediately prior on that day, how the school responded the day of and in the days following.

In addition, the district made all relevant materials and information available to the investigative team.

It is the second of two reports released by Guidepost’s investigative team. The first report was issued in May 2023 and focused on school safety, security practices and guidelines that would minimize the risk of an active shooter. The second report covers more ground, including the district’s safety and security policies, guidelines and the shooter’s interactions before, during and after the shooting.

Four people were killed during the Nov. 30 shooting and seven others were injured.

Crumbley faces sentencing in December while his parents, James and Jennifer, are also in jail awaiting trial on charges connected to the rampage.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Oct. 30
New Ronald McDonald family room opens at Covenant
New Ronald McDonald family room opens at Covenant
It was a big day at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on Monday as the hospital's Harrison Campus...
New Ronald McDonald family room opens at Covenant
A local UAW member spoke about what he is expecting in the tentative contract between GM and...
Local UAW member's expectations for tentative contract