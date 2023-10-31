REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The report of an independent investigation into the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting was released Monday, Oct. 30.

The report, in the works for more than a year, reads that “had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and district threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable.”

An initial glance of the more than 550-page report revealed dozens of interviews, some with faculty, law enforcement, survivors’ families and more. One of the findings indicates the district should have conducted a threat assessment on Nov. 30, the day of the shooting. It also reported Oxford High School should have enacted the district’s suicide intervention process.

The report also showed some emails between faculty, drawings and grades by student gunman, Ethan Crumbley, and a detailed review of safety protocols and processes. Some of the report’s assessments of Crumbley dates back to his freshman year.

The website, OxfordResponse.com said the purpose of the report is to learn what led up to the tragedy, what happened immediately prior on that day, how the school responded the day of and in the days following.

In addition, the district made all relevant materials and information available to the investigative team.

It is the second of two reports released by Guidepost’s investigative team. The first report was issued in May 2023 and focused on school safety, security practices and guidelines that would minimize the risk of an active shooter. The second report covers more ground, including the district’s safety and security policies, guidelines and the shooter’s interactions before, during and after the shooting.

Four people were killed during the Nov. 30 shooting and seven others were injured.

Crumbley faces sentencing in December while his parents, James and Jennifer, are also in jail awaiting trial on charges connected to the rampage.

