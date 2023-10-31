Tree trimmer killed in Saginaw while trimming tree

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A 51-year-old tree trimmer was killed in Saginaw when they were struck by a section of a tree that was being cut down.

The owner of a tree service company was performing tree-trimming work in Saginaw and cutting down a large tree in sections on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) said.

LEO said when the last section of tree was cut, it fell and struck the victim, killing them.

