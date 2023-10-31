Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday and happy Halloween, friends! While you dream of trick-or-treating with the family tonight, read five stories to know before your day begins.

1. United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative deal with the Big Three. The most recent deal came Monday with General Motors. The deal is similar to the one the union reached with Ford and Stellantis. It includes a 25-percent pay raise and the restoration of the cost of living adjustment. That puts the total pay increase at more than 30-percent.

2. The report of an independent investigation into the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting was released Monday, Oct. 30. The report, in the works for more than a year, reads that “had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and district threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable.” An initial glance of the more than 550-page report revealed dozens of interviews, some with faculty, law enforcement, survivors’ families and more.

3. Crews are expected to start work this week on the Sanford Dam, according to Four Lakes Task Force. It comes after the State Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) approved a restoration construction permit for the dam last week. The process for approving the permit included addressing dam safety, floodplains, wetlands, lakes and streams.

4. Genesee County Neighborhood Watch monitoring the region on Devil’s Night and Halloween. It found a few structure fires starting shortly after 11 p.m. These volunteers spend evenings driving around looking for any suspicious activity, in an effort to prevent incidents, like arson. A little more than 30 people are patrolling the county while volunteers at the newly-implemented “The Hive” are tracking social media, 911 calls and more.

5. Happy Halloween! There’s trick-or-treating in your area tonight, but if you are chasing candy specifically in Midland, trick-or-treat around downtown or the Midland Mall. Trick-or-treating downtown is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check trick-or-treat times here.

