Welcome to the Final Four Alma Boys Soccer

The Panthers won their first ever Regional Title and will now look to punch their ticket to a State Championship Berth
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - While High School Football Playoffs have only just begun, High School Soccer has reached the State Finals and for one local team, this is brand new territory for them.

The Alma Panthers Boys Soccer team this past week defeated Fremont 2-1 to win their first ever Regional Championship.

In just two days, the Panthers will compete in their first ever State Finals when they face Hudsonville Unity Christian this Wednesday for a shot to compete for a State Championship.

Head Coach Nick O’Neill has coached boys soccer for 20 years and his work building this program has started to pay off, and just in time as his son Aidan finishes his senior year with the Panthers.

Coach O’Neil and the guys are ecstatic about making the final four, but once they hit the field against Unity Christian this Wednesday, it’ll be business as usual as Alma looks to chase after that State Championship.

We’re turning the page from Regional Finals,” said Coach O’Neill. “We’re ready to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the state and very much looking forward to the opportunity on Wednesday.”

