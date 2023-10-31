Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
Man in stable condition after Bay City shooting
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
A firefighter in Kentucky died in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
DNR reports first CWD-positive deer in Ogemaw Co.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
Former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper faces homicide charges.
GRAPHIC: Trial begins for former Ohio corrections officer facing homicide charges