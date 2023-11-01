Celebrate Day of the Dead at the Saginaw Art Museum

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Halloween may be over, but Dia de Los Muertos is just beginning!

The Mexican holiday, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a celebration of life and a time of remembrance for lives lost. The Saginaw Art Museum is hosting its third annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration this month, beginning on Nov. 4. On opening day, visitors can check out a wide display of Ofrendas (decorative altars), cultural artwork, and enjoy food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant.

Associate Director Thor Rasmussen said the celebration tends to introduce many first-time visitors to the museum.

“We’re looking forward to really welcoming people into the community here and celebrating our loved ones who have passed, all week long,” Rasmussen said.

Children’s arts and crafts will also be available, courtesy of Creative 360 and the Children’s Grief Center. Kids can decorate their own candy skulls and create paper flower bouquets to place on their Ofrendas.

“It’s a great way for children to learn about some of their family histories and for the community to come together and learn those lessons that have been passed down from one generation to the next,” Rasmussen said.

Opening day is Saturday, Nov. 4. The exhibit will stay open from Nov. 8-11. Visiting hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m, and admission is free. For more updates, check out the museum’s Facebook page.

