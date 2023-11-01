Central Michigan defeats Northern Illinois on a snowy night in Mt. Pleasant

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday night in Mt. Pleasant called for some MACtion as Central Michigan hosted Northern Illinois.

The Chippewas went into halftime with a 24-3 lead but the Huskies made it a game late.

NIU had the football down six with 1:07 left in regulation but that’s when CMU snagged an interception. Nahree Biggins made the game-winning play as CMU held on to defeat Northern Illinois, 37-31.

Quarterback Jase Bauer went 9-16 for 116 yards and one touchdown while also tallying 20 carries for 106 yards and two TDs.

Running back Marion Lukes had a monster game. He had 21 rushes for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Central Michigan is now 5-4 this season and will play at Western Michigan on Tuesday, November 7th.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.