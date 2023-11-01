Crash closes all lanes of NB US-23 in Fenton Twp.

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FENTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash has closed all lanes of northbound US-23 at Exit 80 (Torrey Road) in Fenton Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at about 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Motorists should seek an alternative route.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this crash.

