Detroit Lions trade for Browns’ Peoples-Jones, brings him back home

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions are showing out on the national stage, after getting a primetime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but the team isn’t satisfied.

An hour before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions traded for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The name should sound familiar. He played with the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2019. He is also a native Detroiter, graduating from Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

The Lions traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for Peoples-Jones.

This season, he’s tallied eight catches for 97 yards. He posted career highs last season when he had 61 receptions for 839 yards. He also had three touchdown catches.

“We’re excited about the kid. He’s had good production in the past. He’ll be a good fit here,” said Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions general manager. “He’s been a high-character kid from Detroit. He’s a local kid so I think he’ll be very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going. All these moves that we make is the best thing for the franchise, best thing for the team and that’s every single move we make so that’s the best way I can sum it up of the reason why.”

