Detroit Lions trade for Browns’ Peoples-Jones, brings him back home

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions are showing out on the national stage, after getting a primetime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but the team isn’t satisfied.

An hour before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions traded for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The name should sound familiar. He played with the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2019. He is also a native Detroiter, graduating from Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

The Lions traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for Peoples-Jones.

This season, he’s tallied eight catches for 97 yards. He posted career highs last season when he had 61 receptions for 839 yards. He also had three touchdown catches.

“We’re excited about the kid. He’s had good production in the past. He’ll be a good fit here,” said Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions general manager. “He’s been a high-character kid from Detroit. He’s a local kid so I think he’ll be very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going. All these moves that we make is the best thing for the franchise, best thing for the team and that’s every single move we make so that’s the best way I can sum it up of the reason why.”

Read next:
Central Michigan defeats Northern Illinois on a snowy night in Mt. Pleasant
Tuesday night in Mt. Pleasant called for some MACtion as Central Michigan hosted Northern...
Saginaw boxer gearing up for national fight
Robert Simms
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Welcome to the Final Four Alma Boys Soccer
Coach watches players

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Tree trimmer killed in Saginaw while trimming tree
Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck

Latest News

File -A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah,...
Auto strike settlements will raise costs for Detroit’s Big 3. Will they be able to raise prices?
It’s NOVEMBER! Wow, October flew by, didn’t it? While you are prepping for a new month, check...
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, Nov. 1
A new, all-time snow record was set in Saginaw on Halloween.
Halloween snow sets new records