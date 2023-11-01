DNR offers best practices for firearm deer season

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - As firearm deer season approaches, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering hunters a list of best practices.

The DNR issued the list to help hunters avoid the most common violations and mistakes the department sees every year.

Properly tag your deer – Kill tags must be filled out and placed on the deer before moving it. You must also report your deer within 72 hours of harvest.

Know your firearm and how it functions – Make sure your gun is properly sighted and functioning before going hunting.

Know your target and what’s beyond it – No one may hunt with a firearm within 450 feet of an occupied structure unless they have permission from the landowner.

Respect landowner rights – If a deer runs onto private property, the hunter cannot retrieve it without the landowner’s permission.

Share public land – Public land cannot be posted or reserved.

Leave the land better than you found it – Whatever is taken into the woods must be taken out.

Wear hunter orange – Hunters are required by law to wear hunter orange as the outermost layer of clothing at all times.

Know and follow baiting regulations – Baiting and feeding are illegal in the Lower Peninsula.

Hunt in-season, during legal hours – A hunter may legally shoot game starting 30 minutes before sunrise and until 30 minutes after sunset.

Be respectful to other hunters – State law prohibits anyone obstructing or interfering with the lawful taking of animals.

For more information on firearm deer season, click here.

