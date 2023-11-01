Early voting pilot program in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc Township is leading the way in early voting with its early voting period running through Nov. 5.

This comes ahead of the primary presidential election when the entire state will adopt early voting.

“We’re the only ones in Genesee County that are piloting the early voting this November election,” said Lynn Henry, deputy clerk of Grand Blanc Township.

It is also one of only 12 jurisdictions across the state to do so. The pilot program is serving as a pretrial before the entire state adopts it for the presidential primary in 2024.

“It has been a great experience trying to learn early voting before presidential primary next year in February. So, it’s a handful of us across the state that get to pilot it and we’re really excited that they gave Grand Blanc Township the opportunity to pilot this new program that the voters voted on last year in November,” Henry said.

The program is specific to Grand Blanc Township residents; those outside of the district will not be able to vote there.

Early voting allows voters to cast a ballot before Election Day in an experience similar to voting in a precinct the day of. Voters can personally insert their ballot it into the tabulator.

“We started this past Saturday and currently we have had 25 voters, which is about, kind of normal across the state, which with being the single municipality in Grand Blanc Township, I think that’s a pretty good turn out right now without everyone knowing about it,” Henry said.

There are multiple security reviews and checks and balances in the early voting process to ensure security. Each night, the polls are suspended and are not tallied until 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

“It’s nothing to be hesitant about,” Henry said. “Like I said, everything’s secure. Every single night we have rules we have to follow, seal, proper protocols we have to follow. So, everything is secure for sure.”

Residents can visit the auditorium inside the township’s main office to be issued a ballot, vote, and process it through the tabulator.

Residents can vote until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. the remainder of the week.

Election Day in several mid-Michigan communities is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls open at 7 a.m.

