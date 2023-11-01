Frankenmuth man bound over, charged for alleged loan fraud

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A man from Frankenmuth was bound over for trial on five felony charges for allegedly obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by fraudulent means.

The Attorney General’s (AG) office said 67-year-old Anthony Golden of Frankenmuth was bound over for trial in circuit court on the charges.

The state said Golden allegedly applied for and received two PPP loans totaling nearly $41,000 by falsely claiming his income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state alleges Golden sought and received forgiveness for those loans by representing that the funds were used primarily for payroll in compliance with PPP rules. He also allegedly failed to report those loans as income in his tax returns, the state said.

Golden is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of false pretenses in excess of $20,000
  • Two counts of filing false tax returns
  • One count of using a computer to commit a crime

“PPP loans from the federal government were meant as a lifeline to keep the businesses we depend on afloat during the tumultuous times of the pandemic,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Those who defrauded that program not only cheated their fellow Americans out of their hard-earned money in a difficult time, but denied other deserving businesses who couldn’t get those resources.

Golden’s next trial date is yet to be determined.

