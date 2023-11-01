Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Freeland Falcons

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re into the district final round for high school football in Michigan and our next TV5 Game of the Week will be featuring two powerhouses: Goodrich and Freeland.

Freeland is entering this monster matchup after a win last week over Lake Fenton to improve their record to 9-1 this season.

The Falcons and Martians are familiar with each other because these two teams have played one another the past two postseasons; Freeland won 22-3 in 2021 and Goodrich won 10-9 last season.

The Falcons remember that loss and want some redemption on Friday night.

Freeland said this is what postseason football is all about and the team believes only one thing could be better.

“Definitely better if it was warmer but other than that, no. Lost last year by a blocked punt to a field goal but we’re just, our whole team is ready to play again,” said Ty Fournier, Freeland senior running back/defensive back.

Freeland Head Coach Kevin Townsend said playing great teams only makes their football program better.

“When you see two 9-1 teams going in the district championship, this is what it’s about,” he said. “You want to play the best teams that are out there. In order to go to Ford Field, you have to go through those teams and it only makes our program better.”

On Thursday, Nov. 2, TV5 will preview the home team: The Goodrich Martians.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.