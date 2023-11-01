Genesee Co. man wins more than $300K playing lottery

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won more than $300,000 when he won half of a $626,394 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The 73-year-old Michigan Lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, said the win is “life-changing.” He matched the winning numbers on Oct. 6 – 04-07-13-28-33.

He bought his ticket at Pineview Shell, located at 5520 N. Genesee Road in Flint.

“I checked my Fantasy 5 ticket after the drawing and thought to myself: ‘Wow! There is no way I really matched all the numbers,’” the player said. “I called for my wife, and she came and looked the ticket over. After checking it over several times, it finally sunk in that we really won.”

He told the Michigan Lottery he plans to pay bills and save the rest of his winnings.

Read next:
Auto strike settlements will raise costs for Detroit’s Big 3. Will they be able to raise prices?
UAW strike
Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan State
Central Michigan Football
Lions couldn’t be happier to hit the bye week after 6-2 start
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions trade for Browns’ Peoples-Jones, brings him back home
Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs before an NFL football game against the...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Tree trimmer killed in Saginaw while trimming tree
Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck

Latest News

Ofrendas displays, children’s activities and food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for the...
Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos at Saginaw Arts Museum
American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign of Mid-Michigan raised $50,000 for local...
Real Men Wear Pink of Mid-Michigan reaches $50k fundraising goal
Trump files lawsuit seeking to stop Michigan from keeping his name off the ballot there.
Fmr. President Trump sues effort to block him from state ballot
Members of the Oxford school community and parents read the Guidepost report on the mass...
Oxford report angers mother of student killed