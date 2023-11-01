Genesee Co. man wins more than $300K playing lottery

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won more than $300,000 when he won half of a $626,394 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The 73-year-old Michigan Lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, said the win is “life-changing.” He matched the winning numbers on Oct. 6 – 04-07-13-28-33.

He bought his ticket at Pineview Shell, located at 5520 N. Genesee Road in Flint.

“I checked my Fantasy 5 ticket after the drawing and thought to myself: ‘Wow! There is no way I really matched all the numbers,’” the player said. “I called for my wife, and she came and looked the ticket over. After checking it over several times, it finally sunk in that we really won.”

He told the Michigan Lottery he plans to pay bills and save the rest of his winnings.

