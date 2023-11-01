Halloween snow sets new records

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowfall that moved through Mid-Michigan on Halloween set new all-time records in Saginaw and Flint! Although snow showers aren’t unheard of on Halloween, the accumulation of that snow was something more uncommon, even unusual, for the last day of October. Below is a breakdown for each location, plus a few notes on Houghton Lake.

Saginaw

The record for Saginaw was broken after 0.5″ of snow was measured at MBS International Airport near Freeland, MI. The previous record was a trace of snow (which is officially defined as less than 0.1″) set in 2019. A trace amount has actually occurred nine times on Halloween at MBS Airport, so 2019 was the previous record because the most recent year goes into the record book when a tie occurs. With a measurable snow (officially defined as 0.1″ or more) being very hard to come by on Halloween at MBS, there is a good chance the new record set yesterday could stay for years, if not decades to come. Of course, it’s fall in Michigan so the weather can always take some sharp turns each year!

A new, all-time snow record was set in Saginaw on Halloween. (WNEM)

Flint

The record for Flint was broken after 1.1″ of snow was measured at Flint Bishop International Airport. The previous record was 0.7″ set back in 2014. A measurable amount of snow between 0.1″ and 0.9″ has only occurred four times at Flint Bishop on Halloween. Interestingly too, Flint Bishop has never recorded 1″ or more of snow on Halloween! With how uncommon yesterday’s snow and new record is, there’s also a possibility in Flint that this record could stay for years to come.

A new, all-time snow record was set for Halloween in Flint. (WNEM)

Houghton Lake

Only a trace of snow was measured in Houghton Lake on Halloween yesterday due to some intermittent lake-effect snow showers. The record in Houghton Lake is quite surprising at 4.4″ set in 2019. If that seems unusual, it’s because it is! That 4.4″ of snow picked up that year is very much an outlier in Houghton Lake. Approximately 95% of all Halloweens on record there either had no new snow accumulation or a trace. There have actually only been two years where a measurable amount of snow has been recorded on Halloween in Houghton Lake, both of those years (1930 and 1932) came in at 0.5″. There’s a good chance the 4.4″ record will hold for years to come as well.

Why the Snow Stuck

The snow on Halloween, particularly accumulations, over-performed from the First Alert Forecast simply because the snow was actually measurable. We were expecting most snow to melt on-contact or leave a trace. The reason it was able to add up so quickly was due to the larger flake size due to more efficient snow formation processes in the atmosphere. The larger flakes were able to overcome the cold ground, actually creating a cooling effect that was able to bring ground temperatures right at the surface (in the upper few fractions of an inch) to the freezing point. The snow that was picked up will melt during the course of the day today, though.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.