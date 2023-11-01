Judge rules case for 2020 flood victims can move forward

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan floods that devastated parts of Sanford and Midland were given a win this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 27, a judge of the Michigan Court of Claims granted the plaintiffs’ request to lift the stay of proceedings and their request for a status conference.

Ven Johnson Law said the judge publicly criticized the State of Michigan for its unjust attempts to evade responsibility in a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of hundreds of flood victims, and the judge ordered the case to move forward.

The law firm said this ruling will finally allow the flood victims to have their day in court after three years of delays.

The judge ruled the counsel for the parties will appear for a status conference via Zoom on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., adding both parties must also settle on a timeline for the case. If an agreement cannot be reached, both parties must submit their proposals for a timeline by Friday, Nov. 3.

Read next:
Mural pays respect to original ‘Flintstones’
MSU Flintstones mural
Genesee Co. man wins more than $300K playing lottery
A Genesee County man won more than $300,000 when he won half of a $626,394 Fantasy 5 jackpot.
Celebrate Day of the Dead at the Saginaw Art Museum
Ofrendas displays, children’s activities and food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for the...
Frankenmuth man bound over, charged for alleged loan fraud
File

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Tree trimmer killed in Saginaw while trimming tree
Crash in Tuscola County with sugar beet truck.
Two men injured in crash involving sugar beet truck

Latest News

Kelly McWhirter
WATCH LIVE: Genesee Co. sheriff gives update on search for Flushing woman’s body
File
Frankenmuth man bound over, charged for alleged loan fraud
Ofrendas displays, children’s activities and food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for the...
Celebrate Day of the Dead at the Saginaw Art Museum
A Genesee County man won more than $300,000 when he won half of a $626,394 Fantasy 5 jackpot.
Genesee Co. man wins more than $300K playing lottery
Ofrendas displays, children’s activities and food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for the...
Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos at Saginaw Arts Museum