Judge rules case for 2020 flood victims can move forward

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan floods that devastated parts of Sanford and Midland were given a win this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 27, a judge of the Michigan Court of Claims granted the plaintiffs’ request to lift the stay of proceedings and their request for a status conference.

Ven Johnson Law said the judge publicly criticized the State of Michigan for its unjust attempts to evade responsibility in a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of hundreds of flood victims, and the judge ordered the case to move forward.

The law firm said this ruling will finally allow the flood victims to have their day in court after three years of delays.

The judge ruled the counsel for the parties will appear for a status conference via Zoom on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., adding both parties must also settle on a timeline for the case. If an agreement cannot be reached, both parties must submit their proposals for a timeline by Friday, Nov. 3.

