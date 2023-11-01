Local dealership speaks on strike’s impact on car market

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After weeks on strike, the UAW and the Big Three are now working on ratifying new contracts.

The economic toll is expected to be more than $9 billion, and the ripple effect hasn’t stopped just because picketers have.

A local car dealership is expecting things to get back to normal soon.

“The strike had a significant effect on a lot of that,” said Chad Wilson at Ford Lincoln in Saginaw.

Relieved to see the strike over, car dealerships say there shouldn’t be too much concern for shoppers moving forward, but there could still be delays in car repairs and deliveries.

“The strike itself didn’t stop us from getting certain parts, it slowed it way down,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that slow-down will only stop a select few holiday incentives for car shoppers moving forward.

“Pretty much our entire product line still has a very competitive set of incentives,” he said. “The prices relative to the MSRP are much lower today than they were two years ago, even probably 18 months ago.”

Wilson credits the strike for keeping prices where they are as car values were trending down before the strike, but that now has leveled out and is possibly increasing.

“The driving public probably has benefitted more than anybody else from all of the interruptions and chaos largely just from the increase in value of the car they own,” Wilson said.

It’s because of that increase in value that Wilson suggests car owners and shoppers become more knowledgeable about the technology in their cars.

“Being able to compare the driver assistance and safety technology across product lines is really, really valuable,” he said.

The dealership said it believes delays in getting specific parts or cars will be about a month to a month and a half.

