MDOT getting plows ready as first snow appears in mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is getting its plow trucks ready for winter weather after many in mid-Michigan had a white Halloween on Tuesday.

“Today, we’re getting our trucks all inspected,” said Paul Ruegsegger, transportation maintenance supervisor for MDOT.

It’s that time of year again and Ruegsegger said his fleet is being prepped for the winter weather ahead, which is perfect timing considering many saw the first flakes of the season Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“We get everything together. We go through, we run all the operations in the vehicle to make sure everything is working. All of our lights, all of our blades, make sure everything is working as it’s designed to do. So that way, when it does snow, we’re ready to go,” Ruegsegger explained.

Meanwhile, David Hundley, who is also a transportation maintenance supervisor, said there’s plenty of salt available for the trucks when they hit the road.

“We have received all of our salt. Right now, we have about 3,400 tons of salt accessible to us in our barn. We have 2,500 tons of salt ordered to use the rest of the season. We have 18 trucks that are ready to go at any time. And we’re fully staffed. And we’ll see how this winter goes,” Hundley said.

He said the motoring public can do its part to keep everyone safe on the roads this winter.

“Don’t crowd the plow. Give us room to do what we do,” he said.

As for Ruegsegger, he was quick to point out these trucks are monitored and maintained throughout the year.

“This is kind of just like a finalized deal. Just to make sure, get another set of eyes on it because we bring people from other departments in to help look at it too. It’s just a fine tune, fine line deal for us to get ready to go,” he said.

If you want to track where MDOT’s plows are, you can find them using the MI Drive map.

