Newlyweds hold reception at Waffle House

The couple made the groom's favorite restaurant the site of special memories.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – One Tennessee couple recently spent their wedding reception not sipping champagne but enjoying heart-shaped hash browns scattered and covered with love, WSMV reports.

Eli Holbrook and Mary Cate Hedge exchanged their vows to be married on Oct. 29 on a family farm. After the ceremony, Hedge surprised her husband, a Marine veteran, with a wedding reception at his favorite restaurant: Waffle House. That’s where Holbrook enjoyed his first meal after returning home from deployment in Japan.

Photos taken by Jessica Hamblen with Life Through A Lens show the chefs at Waffle House preparing crispy hashbrowns in the shape of a heart for the newlyweds. The couple fed them to each other as their family smiled back at them. The couple also toasted using Waffle House mugs and posed for reception photos wearing Waffle House hats and name tags that read: “Mr. Holbrook and Mrs. Holbrook.”

A cook at Waffle House makes heart-shaped hashbrowns.
A cook at Waffle House makes heart-shaped hashbrowns.(J HAMBLEN HUFF | Jessica Hamblen/Life Through A Lens)

“We’re doing it as minimally as possible while still giving them the wedding experience,” Hedge’s mom said, adding the couple is saving up for their first house. “(Eli) had always joked he wished Waffle House would cater their reception. I was blown away. It was the cleanest Waffle House I’ve ever been to. They cleared off a spot for them to do their first dance. It was amazing. They truly made this reception the best.”

The couple met at Wilson Central High School and graduated in 2016. Mary Cate is now a personal banker and Eli is a welder. They are currently on their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“Honestly, it just felt like we were at home (at Waffle House)” Hedge said. “Weddings hold so much pressure, but doing it like that, we were just filled in a room with all of our family. We just got to enjoy the moment as a married couple for the first time.”

The Holbrooks feed each other hashbrowns at their wedding reception.
The Holbrooks feed each other hashbrowns at their wedding reception.(J HAMBLEN HUFF | Jessica Hamblen with Life Through A Lens)

