Organ-donation leave offered for State of Michigan employees

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Recent updates to the Michigan Civil Service regulations and bargaining agreements will give organ-donation leave to qualified State of Michigan employees.

The state said these updates would provide paid leave for eligible state employees who are donating a kidney, part of a liver, or bone marrow, adding these employees will not be required to exhaust sick time or annual leave time before taking advantage of the paid organ-donation leave.

“Those who choose to donate a part of themselves to improve the health of a fellow Michigander represent the best of us. It’s a selfless act that can save a life,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I appreciate every state employee who chooses to become an organ donor and am proud that we are taking action to make sure they can take the time they need for the procedure without sacrificing their paycheck.”

The state said the length of organ-donation leave for necessary recovery is 60 calendar days from the date of donation for those who donated a kidney or part of their liver and 30 calendar days from the date of donation for those who donated bone marrow.

