Saginaw boxer gearing up for national fight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw fighter has a big time fight coming up.

Robert Simms who is currently 12-3-1 with three knockouts is meeting up with undefeated Brandon Moore on Saturday in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In Simm’s last five fights, he’s 4-0-1 with his last win coming on October 22nd of last year.

This matchup is scheduled for eight rounds and features two heavyweights.

The fight will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN+ and Simms says he’s ready to be in the spotlight.

