Saginaw boxer gearing up for national fight
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw fighter has a big time fight coming up.
Robert Simms who is currently 12-3-1 with three knockouts is meeting up with undefeated Brandon Moore on Saturday in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
In Simm’s last five fights, he’s 4-0-1 with his last win coming on October 22nd of last year.
This matchup is scheduled for eight rounds and features two heavyweights.
The fight will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN+ and Simms says he’s ready to be in the spotlight.
