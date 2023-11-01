Should politicians be able to block citizens on social media?

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Sharing your opinion of public officials is a long tradition for taxpayers. Now, with the age of technology and social media, it’s a lot easier for citizens to let government leaders know how they feel; and even easier for those receiving the critics to click that one button to block them.

Could blocking unwanted messages be a violation of First Amendment rights?

“If it’s like your personal account and you’re using it to project yourself in the political arena, then I don’t know. It’s tricky.” said Liam Minihan, who grew up in East Lansing.

This is a debate for the United States Supreme Court justices after members of a California school board and a Port Huron city manager faced lawsuits for blocking people on social media.

This prompted a hearing on how politicians should use online platforms like Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. One civil liberties advocate thinks blocking gives politicians too much social power.

“It really gives officials the ability to distort the public dialogue, and make it seem that everything they say is widely supported because they’ve suppressed opposing views,” David Greene from Electronic Frontier Foundation said.

Some people in mid-Michigan have taken a similar stance.

“I think when you become a politician, you have to open yourself up to criticism, and a lot of it you’re going to see as unfounded,” said Minihan.

When it comes to potential threats, harassment, or the spread of false information, others think public officials should be able to hit that block button.

“Absolutely you have the right to block them, I feel like. Why would you take that from anybody?” asked Pam Sawatzki, a Meridian Twp. resident. “They wouldn’t even do it in person, come up to you and start saying all these things.”

Debate that has split public opinion and the opinion of the court; but a message of caution for politicians who want to work in the digital age.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.