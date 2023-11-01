Snow showers end today, warming towards the end of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last of the snow in Mid-Michigan will be coming to an end later this morning once the lake-effect in the eastern Thumb winds down. Past this morning, the rest of the workweek will be dry with temperatures turning a little bit milder. If you’ve been waiting to do more leaf cleanup, there are better opportunities to do so towards the end of the week with the ground drying up just a little, along with those warmer temperatures.

But, how about that snow yesterday?! It actually set new records for snowfall in Saginaw and Flint. Saginaw measured 0.5″ at MBS International Airport with Flint Bishop International Airport measuring 1.1″. More details on the new records can be found right here!

Today

Going through this morning you’ll need winter, cold weather gear as wind chills are falling into the lower 20s, even upper teens at times. Be prepared for cold weather at the bus stops, but fair weather with clear skies (outside of the lakeshore in Huron and Sanilac Counties). Highs today only reach up to 41 degrees with the wind turning southwesterly starting this afternoon. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 10 mph sustained, gusting to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills in the lower 30s for the afternoon, stay bundled up!

Wednesday remains cold, feeling like the lower 30s in the afternoon. (WNEM)

The lake-effect band of snow moving on-and-off shore in the eastern Thumb will be coming to an end late this morning. Those snow showers could leave a highly isolated 1″ to 3″ of snow near Port Hope and Harbor Beach, mainly on grassy surfaces, cars, furniture, etc. The rest of the day will be dry after that. If you’re outside of the Port Hope and Harbor Beach areas though, you’ll have dry weather for the entirety of today. The clear skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will have a few more snow showers near M-25. (WNEM)

Tonight

The partly cloudy conditions hang on overnight and dry weather remains too! Lows will fall to around 29 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. This will put wind chills on Thursday morning at the same level as Wednesday morning, so keep the winter gear with you!

Wednesday night will fall to around 29 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

The partly cloudy/sunny conditions will remain through Thursday with a high of 46 degrees. This will be because of a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph as high pressure builds to our southeast over the Appalachian Mountains. It will still feel brisk, but temperatures should be able to out-do Wednesday by around five degrees. Lows on Thursday night will be above-freezing at 36 degrees, the first night of the workweek to stay above 32 degrees.

Thursday will have a high in the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Friday will be slightly milder too at 50 degrees, but will hold a mostly cloudy sky. By Friday night lows will fall to around 41 degrees, and this trend essentially continues into the weekend. For a look at those temperatures, head on over to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek. (WNEM)

