Warming up a bit Thursday, remaining dry

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a snowy Halloween for many, our weather took a brighter turn today with plenty of sun overspreading our skies.

Temperatures haven’t improved much, but at least we’ve been used to cooler than average weather over the last several weeks. As we get set to move into the second half of the week, we should see our temperatures warm up a bit more. And for those who still need to get things done outdoors, dry weather will stick around for at least one more day, if not most of the next two.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the evening and overnight, with dry conditions expected into the morning hours of our Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s most of this evening, with winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Overnight, we’ll drop to the 20s and 30s for lows, with winds remaining around 5 to 15 miles per hour, though most should be in the 5 to 10 mile per hour range. Wind chills will trail our actual temps by a few degrees at the morning bus stops Thursday.

Thursday

Dry conditions are expected through the day, with another mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will pick up slightly through the day, coming out of a southwesterly direction around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts will be stronger around 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s tomorrow. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With that southwesterly wind direction, we should see highs warm up into the middle and upper 40s tomorrow, though the wind chill factor will play a role as it usually does this time of year.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight, but we should stay dry into Friday morning. Lows will settle in the middle 30s for most on Thursday night, warmer than the previous few nights.

