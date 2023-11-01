WATCH LIVE: Genesee Co. sheriff gives update on search for Flushing woman’s body

By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is giving an update on the search for Kelly McWhirter’s body.

Investigators believe McWhirter, of Flushing, was murdered by her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, in October.

Investigators believe Higgins killed McWhirter and disposed of her body sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Their search expands from Ogemaw County down to Norwalk, Ohio.

RELATED: Investigators still searching for body of missing Flushing woman

Higgins took his own life by shooting himself in the head after law enforcement officers pulled him over for a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

In his Ford F-150 pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body.

Since then, investigators have been searching for McWhirter’s body.

