Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s NOVEMBER! Wow, October flew by, didn’t it? While you are prepping for a new month, check out five stories to know before you start your day.

1. Two former Oxford School Board members will have a news conference today at 9:30 a.m. near Detroit to talk on the recent investigative report over the deadly school shooting. Former School Board President Tom Donnelly and former Oxford School Board Treasurer Korey Bailey resigned from the Oxford Board a year ago over how the shooting was being handled internally by school administrators and fellow board members. They’re expected to urge accountability. The results of the investigation revealed Oxford School District failed to follow its own threat assessment policies surrounding the deadly 2021 shooting. The report described efforts by district lawyers and the teacher’s union to discourage people from cooperating. Baldwin’s mom has said that revelation is a slap in the face to those who died.

2. The controversy surrounding the Burton Police Department is expanding with a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed by Burton Police Chief Brian Ross and two women officers, accuses the city and department of creating a toxic work environment that involved discrimination of sex and race. The lawsuit accuses the mayor, several officers, and Councilwoman Tina Conley of knowingly spreading rumors of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the chief and a woman officer, describing a culture of discrimination against women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Genesee Co. and University of Michigan-Flint will sign a new strategic alliance and partnership today. The partnership expands collaboration, allowing more research and internships and more. It wants to close the gap between policy, research and practice in order to move economic development. The announcement is at 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Auditorium in the Genesee County Administration Building.

4. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women over 50-years-old, according to the American Lung Association. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Ascension hospitals are offering no-cost, low dose CT screenings. Today, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., get screened at Ascension Standish on W. Cedar Street or at Ascension St. Joseph on Hemlock Road. You have to meet this criteria:

Be between the ages of 50 - 80 years old.

Currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years

Have, at minimum, a 20 pack year smoking history (i.e. 1 pack a day for 20 years, 2 packs per day for 10 years, etc.)

5. Today, Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a celebratory Mexican-holiday begins. The third annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration is Nov. 4 to Nov. 11 at Saginaw Art Museum. There will be Ofrenda displays, children’s activities and food from Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for the opening day celebration on Nov. 4. It’s free admission.

