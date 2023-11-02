Clouds move in Friday, dry most of the day, pleasant weekend expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today has been another pleasant day! We’ve managed some sunshine and temperatures have taken a nice step up from earlier this week.

Many of us reached into the upper 40s this afternoon, with a few spots being lucky enough to reach the 50 degree mark this afternoon. As we get set to close out the workweek tomorrow, the mild temperatures should stick around and it appears that we’ll stay dry most of the day, even with clouds taking over our skies.

As for the weekend ahead, things are starting to look much drier!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will feature a back and forth battle between clouds and patches of clearing tonight, before clouds eventually win out by Friday morning. Despite any clouds, we should remain dry through this evening and overnight.

We should be warmer tonight than earlier this week. (WNEM)

Winds from the southwest will remain breezy at times through the night, roughly about 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour. This, along with clouds moving in, will keep temperatures in the 30s for overnight lows.

Friday

A few light showers or sprinkles are possible tomorrow evening. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected on Friday, but no rain is expected for most of the day. A weak frontal boundary will approach from the west during the evening hours and will do its best to spark a few showers, but the moisture quality with this front appears to be pretty underwhelming at this point.

A few scattered sprinkles or very light showers are possible during the evening, but this doesn’t appear to be a complete washout for any outdoor plans or travel.

High temperatures will be in the 50s to close out the workweek. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday are expected to reach back into the upper half of the 40s and low 50s, with a breezy southwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

A gusty Friday is expected. (WNEM)

Those winds will relax a touch for high school football games, but not by much. Thankfully temperatures won’t be too bad, with middle and upper 40s for most games.

Lows on Friday night will settle in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Weekend: Saturday & Sunday

Saturday and Sunday don’t look too much different as we head toward the weekend. Both days we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies, and both days should be around the lower and middle 50s for high temperatures.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected over the area on Saturday. (WNEM)

Winds will be more variable (generally from the east) on Saturday around 5 to 10 miles per hour, with Sunday taking a more westerly and southwesterly turn around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Drier weather is expected to come to an end as we move into Monday of next week, so take advantage of the dry time this weekend!

